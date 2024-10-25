Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Estimate for WNEB Earnings

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNEB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

