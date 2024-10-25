Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 13,651,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. Seazen Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

