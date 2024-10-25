ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $975.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.22.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $961.73. 62,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,634. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $548.44 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The firm has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $880.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,734 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

