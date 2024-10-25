Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Increases By 250.0%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 138.5 %

ARBB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 164,998,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

