Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Increases By 250.0%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Up 138.5 %
ARBB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 164,998,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.55.
About ARB IOT Group
