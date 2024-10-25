Short Interest in Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Expands By 384.0%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 384.0% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 847.0 days.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of AIAPF remained flat at $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ascential has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Get Ascential alerts:

About Ascential

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.