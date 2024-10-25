Short Interest in Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Expands By 384.0%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 384.0% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 847.0 days.
Ascential Stock Performance
Shares of AIAPF remained flat at $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ascential has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.
About Ascential
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.