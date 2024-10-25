Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Expands By 1,427.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 1,427.3% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.3 %
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 26,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
