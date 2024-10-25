Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Expands By 1,427.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 1,427.3% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.3 %

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 26,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

