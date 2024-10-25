Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Grows By 12,000.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 12,000.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.