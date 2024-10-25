Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Decreases By 75.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

CGHLY stock remained flat at $21.25 during trading on Friday. China Gas has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.051 per share. This is a boost from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

