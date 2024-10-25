Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Grows By 1,700.0%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964,600.00, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

