Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Drops By 71.3%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 6,146,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 773.20%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

