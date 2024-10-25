Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Drops By 94.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

EMXF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,803,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

