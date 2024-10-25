Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Increases By 269.2%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. 9,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

