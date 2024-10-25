Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Increases By 302.2%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 302.2% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded MariMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

MariMed Price Performance

About MariMed

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 182,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,092. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.80.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

