Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Grows By 760.1%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,698,700 shares, an increase of 760.1% from the September 30th total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NWWCF remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.

