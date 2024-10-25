Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Increases By 266.7%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of PFTA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,160. Perception Capital Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 10,381.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.