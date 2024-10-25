Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Grows By 9,200.0%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 9,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYNKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

