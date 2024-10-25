Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Expands By 5,407.1%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 5,407.1% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Simpple has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $9.68.

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

