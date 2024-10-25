Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Drops By 97.0%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. The firm had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.41%. Analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
