Short Interest in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Expands By 450.9%

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 450.9% from the September 30th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

TVGN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,386,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,143. Tevogen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of Tevogen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,747,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,254,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,969.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:TVGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio makes up about 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 36.55% of Tevogen Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.20 price target on shares of Tevogen Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Articles

