Short Interest in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Expands By 450.9%

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 450.9% from the September 30th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Tevogen Bio Stock Performance
TVGN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,386,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,143. Tevogen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of Tevogen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,747,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,254,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,969.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.20 price target on shares of Tevogen Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
