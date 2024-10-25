Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Rises By 361.5%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of TYCMY traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915. Tingyi has a 52 week low of C$18.09 and a 52 week high of C$32.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.51.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
