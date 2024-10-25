Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Rises By 361.5%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of TYCMY traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915. Tingyi has a 52 week low of C$18.09 and a 52 week high of C$32.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.51.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

