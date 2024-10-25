Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Declines By 90.6%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Stock Performance
Shares of WRDEF remained flat at $15.31 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.
Wereldhave Company Profile
