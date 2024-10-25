Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Declines By 90.6%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of WRDEF remained flat at $15.31 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Wereldhave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.