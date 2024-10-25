Short Interest in Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Grows By 461.0%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a growth of 461.0% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wetouch Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Wetouch Technology stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 14,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,518. Wetouch Technology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

About Wetouch Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Wetouch Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.