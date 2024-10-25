Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Decreases By 77.4%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

