Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 70.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Worldline Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,579. Worldline has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.
Worldline Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.