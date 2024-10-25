Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Grows By 233.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of YKLTY stock remained flat at $11.54 during trading hours on Friday. 149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

