Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 369.6% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMNEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SMNEY traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $41.28. 62,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,992. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.70.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

