Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stake Boosted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.56% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Bank of America cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

