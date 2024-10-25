Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 247.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $381.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $385.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

