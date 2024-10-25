Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 992,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,060,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

