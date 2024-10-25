Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 9,997 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.30% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

BATS:BALT opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

