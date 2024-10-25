Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
