Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.