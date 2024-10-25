Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

SMPL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.48. 40,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.