Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.8 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.07 to $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 182,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $601.70 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.69. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $792,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,560,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

