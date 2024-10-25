Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.31.
About Sinopharm Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.