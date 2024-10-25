Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

