Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,641,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,951. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

