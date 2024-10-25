Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,372. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 474,524 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 195.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 492,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,047,000 after acquiring an additional 325,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 38.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 92,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

