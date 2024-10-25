SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 479.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in SL Green Realty by 82.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SL Green Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

