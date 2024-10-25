SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SLM has raised its dividend by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of SLM opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

