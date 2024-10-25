Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $28.27. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 372,680 shares trading hands.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 225.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

