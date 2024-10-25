SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.06 and last traded at $108.06, with a volume of 3155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF stock. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,635,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370,977 shares during the period. SoFi Select 500 ETF comprises approximately 51.0% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 75.64% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $608,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

