SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)'s stock price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 5,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

