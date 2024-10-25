Sovryn (SOV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90,733.80

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $90,733.80 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,018,929.74872495 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.36630723 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $85,525.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

