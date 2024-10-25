Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 31,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 306,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

