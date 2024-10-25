SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,893 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,840,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $82,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

