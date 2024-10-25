Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $754.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $322.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $703.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

