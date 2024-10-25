Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $511,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,143,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 287,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

