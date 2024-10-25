SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.120-5.180 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $77.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

