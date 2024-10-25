Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 106,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,661. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.63). The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

