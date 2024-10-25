Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $23,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 940,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 903,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $11,719,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 442,860 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

