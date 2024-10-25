Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $96.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $99.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.